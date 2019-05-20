JIPMER Admit card 2019 released, download before this date

New Delhi, May 20: The JIPMER Admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The last date to download the admit card is June 2 2019 at 8 am. The exam will be held in two shits ie morning (10.30 am to 12.30 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5.30 pm). The common entrance test is being conducted for 200 seats and the distribution of seats is 150 seats in JIPMER Puducherry and 50 seats in JIMPER Kerala. The merit list would published on June 21.

The MBBS course will be conducted from July 3 onwards and the duration of the same is 4 years and 6 months.. The admit card is available on jipmer.edu.in.

How to download JIPMER admit card 2019:

Go to jipmer.edu.in

Click on the entrance exam hall ticket 2019 link

A new page will open

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout