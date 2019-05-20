  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JIPMER Admit card 2019 released, download before this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: The JIPMER Admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The last date to download the admit card is June 2 2019 at 8 am. The exam will be held in two shits ie morning (10.30 am to 12.30 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5.30 pm). The common entrance test is being conducted for 200 seats and the distribution of seats is 150 seats in JIPMER Puducherry and 50 seats in JIMPER Kerala. The merit list would published on June 21.

    JIPMER Admit card 2019 released, download before this date

    The MBBS course will be conducted from July 3 onwards and the duration of the same is 4 years and 6 months.. The admit card is available on jipmer.edu.in.

    How to download JIPMER admit card 2019:

    • Go to jipmer.edu.in
    • Click on the entrance exam hall ticket 2019 link
    • A new page will open
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jipmer admit card

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue