    JEECUP 2019 second allotment declared, now freeze or float seat

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 13: The JEECUP 2019 second allotment result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Candidates who have obtained a seat have the option to freeze or float the seat. Those who want to take the colleges allotted will have to pay a fee and also go through the document verification process. In case one does not want to accept the seat, they will have to fill the floating form and make it available to the next candidate. The results are available on jeepcup.nic.in.

    How to check JEECUP 2019 second allotment result:

    • Go to jeecup.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 9:44 [IST]
