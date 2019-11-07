JEE Main language row: "No Other States Approached,"says NTA

New Delhi

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 07: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that no other states have approached for providing JEE main question papers in other Indian languages. This comes after a day West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, voiced concern through her social media post over the national engineering entrance exam, JEE main which was reported to be being conducted for only Gujarati language apart from English and Hindi.

NTA, that is functioning in its second year, has clarified that since 2013 the exam is being held in Gujarati language as per the request of the state government.

The NTA in it's notice released on Thursday stated, "None of the other states have approached NTA to provide the JEE Main question paper in any other Indian national language."

As per report, JEE main was proposed in 2013 and states were asked to admit their students through the exam. Gujarat agreed for JEE main for the admission process of all its technical institutes, and Maharashtra followed in 2014.

Maharashtra requested to provide the question paper in Marathi and Urdu languages, which was implemented till 2016.

NTA confirmed that in 2016, both the states Gujarat and Maharashtra withdrew their consent for considering JEE main a sole criteria for engineering admissions.