JEE Main 2021 exams from February onwards

New Delhi, Dec 15: The JEE Main 2021 which will be conducted over a span of 16 days will have 384 question papers in 12 languages and 4.14 lakh questions. The exam will be held in four cycles starting February 2021 for admissions to engineering courses. The registrations for the February exam is likely to start later this week.

The JEE Main 2021 will be conducted once each month from February to May. The results are likely to be announced within four or five days.

"States have their own education Boards which conduct their exams between February and March. Due to the Covid situation, Boards may reschedule their calendar. This is for the benefit of the students so that they get ample opportunity as per their convenience. Moreover, tests like SAT, GRE or TOEFL are conducted multiple times in a year.

This will be in sync with international best practices," Amit Khare, secretary, ministry of education quoted by TOI said.