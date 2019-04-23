  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Apr 23: The JEE Main 2019 result has been delayed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    JEE Main 2019 result delayed, check new date

    It may be recalled that the National Testing Agency of NTA had recently uploaded the JEE Main answer key for candidates to challenge. The same was available until April 16. Officials now say that the results would be declared only after April 30.

    The NTA in an official notification had said that the JEE Main result would be declared by the end of April. The NTA had conducted the JEE Main January edition from January 8 to 12. The results were released on January 19, which is a record by itself. The paper two will be conducted on May 15.

    The results once declared will be available on jeemain.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
