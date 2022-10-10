IRCTC update: 116 trains cancelled today; check full list

Four-year-old girl dead, eight others injured after building roof collapses in Lahori Gate

New Delhi, Oct 10: A total of 116 trains have been cancelled by the the Indian Railways on Monday due to maintenance and operational-related reasons.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Jammu and Kashmir and UP among others.

Trains are usually rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on October 09:

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01671 , 01885 , 01886 , 02131 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04376 , 04490 , 04532 , 04551 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 12113 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22483 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33742 , 33743 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37783 , 37786 , 43801

Monday, October 10, 2022, 9:19 [IST]