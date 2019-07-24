IRCTC tourism offers 3-day tour to Jaipur, Goa: Fares and other details
New Delhi, July 24: Planning a trip for summer vacation? If yes, then you can choose from various IRCTC tour packages! IRCTC launches 2 Nights/3 Days flight package to GOA EX Jaipur covering significant tourist places of North Goa and South Goa.
Tour Itinerary:- Jaipur - Goa - Jaipur
Day 1 Jai - Goi
Assemble at Jaipur Airport to board your flight. Arrival at Goa Airport. Pick up from Airport to Check in at Hotel. Overnight stay at Hotel. Dinner and Overnight stay at Hotel.
Day 2: South Goa
After breakfast, proceed for South Goa sightseeing, Visit Miramar Beach, Old Goa Church, Mangeshi Temple. Enjoy a boat Cruise on river Mandovi. Transfer back to the hotel. Dinner & Overnight stay at the hotel.
Day 3: North Goa and back to JAI
After Breakfast, Check out from Hotel and proceed for sightseeing of North Goa Tour. Visit Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Bagha Beach, Anjuna Beach, Dona Paula & the queen of beaches "Calangute Beach. Drop to Airport to board your flight for Jaipur.
Inclusions
- Return Economy Class Airfare: Jaipur - Goa - Jaipur
- Accommodation in well-appointed AC rooms in hotel
- Airport transfers
- Boat Cruise on Mandovi River
- Sightseeing as per the itinerary by A/C vehicle on sharing basis.
- Meals: Breakfast and Dinner as per itinerary
- Tour Escort
- GST