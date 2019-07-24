IRCTC tourism offers 3-day tour to Jaipur, Goa: Fares and other details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 24: Planning a trip for summer vacation? If yes, then you can choose from various IRCTC tour packages! IRCTC launches 2 Nights/3 Days flight package to GOA EX Jaipur covering significant tourist places of North Goa and South Goa.

Tour Itinerary:- Jaipur - Goa - Jaipur

Day 1 Jai - Goi

Assemble at Jaipur Airport to board your flight. Arrival at Goa Airport. Pick up from Airport to Check in at Hotel. Overnight stay at Hotel. Dinner and Overnight stay at Hotel.

Day 2: South Goa

After breakfast, proceed for South Goa sightseeing, Visit Miramar Beach, Old Goa Church, Mangeshi Temple. Enjoy a boat Cruise on river Mandovi. Transfer back to the hotel. Dinner & Overnight stay at the hotel.

Day 3: North Goa and back to JAI

After Breakfast, Check out from Hotel and proceed for sightseeing of North Goa Tour. Visit Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Bagha Beach, Anjuna Beach, Dona Paula & the queen of beaches "Calangute Beach. Drop to Airport to board your flight for Jaipur.

Inclusions

Return Economy Class Airfare: Jaipur - Goa - Jaipur

Accommodation in well-appointed AC rooms in hotel

Airport transfers

Boat Cruise on Mandovi River

Sightseeing as per the itinerary by A/C vehicle on sharing basis.

Meals: Breakfast and Dinner as per itinerary

Tour Escort

GST