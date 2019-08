IRCTC Tamil Nadu and Travancore tour package: Check tour dates, cost and itinerary

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 01: IRCTC is offering six days and five nights tour package named the treasures of Tamil Nadu. Te tour package will cover destinations such as Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram, Kodaikanal and Madurai.

The tour will commence from October 08, 2019, and will include meals. This package will start from Rs 29,430 per person on single.

Tour Circuits:

Trivandrum - Kanyakumari - Rameswaram - Kodaikanal - Madurai

(5 Nights/6 Days)

Tour Dates: 08 October and 24 December

Day 01: Hyderabad - Trivandrum

Departure from Hyderabad Airport. Arrive Trivandrum afternoon. Pick up and transfer to Hotel. Visit Napier Museum, Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Overnight stay in Trivandrum.

Day 02: Trivandrum - Kanyakumari

Breakfast and check out. Depart to Kanyakumari (2-3 Hrs Drive). Enroute visit Padmanabhapuram Palace. Arrive Kanyakumari. Check in Hotel. Visit Rock Memorial, Sunset Point, Beach, Temple. Overnight stay in Kanyakumari.

Day 03: Kanyakumari - Rameswaram

Breakfast and check out. Depart to Rameswaram (6 Hrs Drive). Enroute visit Tiruchendur. Arrive Rameswaram by evening. Check in Hotel. Overnight stay in Rameswaram.

Day 04: Rameswaram Local

Early morning visit Temple. Breakfast and check out. Visit Kalam House. By noon depart to Kodaikanal (7 Hrs). Check in Hotel. Overnight stay in Kodaikanal.

Day 05: Kodaikanal

Breakfast and visit local sightseeing in Kodaikanal. Overnight stay in Kodaikanal.

Day 06: Kodaikanal - Madurai

Breakfast and check out by Noon. Depart to Madurai (3-4 Hrs). Visit Meenakshi Temple. Visit Meenakshi Temple from 4 to 6 PM. Later drop at Madurai Airport by 19:00 Hrs.

Package Includes:

Air Tickets (Hyderabad-Trivandrum & Madurai-Hyderabad).

1 Night in Trivandrum, 1 Night in Kanyakumari, 1 Night in Rameswaram and 2 Nights in Kodaikanal.

5 Breakfasts and 5 Dinners.

AC Tempo Travellers for sightseeing as per the itinerary.

Travel Insurance.

IRCTC's Tour Escort services during tour.

All applicable taxes for the above services.