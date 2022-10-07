IRCTC offers six-day tour package to Tripura: Check details here

Girl gang-raped in school washroom in Delhi; DCW issues notice to school and police, KVS orders enquiry

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 07: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a six-day Tripura rail tour package starting at Rs 23, 420. As per the information available on the IRCTC website, the train from Agartala of Tripura will commence every Saturday.

"Tripura, one of the northeast states, share borders on the north, west, south, and southeast by Bangladesh, and in the east, it shares border with Assam and Mizoram. With its pleasant climate and scenic landscape, Tripura is a favoured tourist destination. The state offers tourist attractions such as historical Hindu and Buddhist sites, temples, rivers, and rock carvings," IRCTC said.

Price Per Person

Standard

Single: Rs 41,730.00

Double:Rs 30,350.00

Triple: Rs 23,420.00

Child with bed (5-11 years): Rs 22,670.00

Child without bed (2-4 years): Rs 22,300.00

Itinary

Day 1: Pick up from Agartala airport/ Railway station, check in at hotel. Evening visit local market, dinner and overnight stay at hotel.

Day 2: After early morning excursion to Unokati, drive back to Agartala, dinner and overnight stay at hotel.

Day 3: After breakfast proceed to Udaipur for Tripureswari darshan. Proceed to Chabimura, later proceed to Damboor Lake Island, dinner and overnight stay at Domboor.

Day 4: After breakfast proceed to Melaghar (Neer mahal), visit Sepahijala. Drive back to Agartala. Dinner and overnight stay at hotel.

Day 5: After breakfast, proceed for full day local sightseeing Agartala local sightseeing, State Museum, Ujjayanta Palace, Capital Complex - Akhaura Integrated Check Post etc. Dinner and overnight stay at hotel in Agartala.

Day 6: After breakfast, check out from hotel, drop at Airport or Railway station.

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 20:27 [IST]