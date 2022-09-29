IRCTC offers Singapore and Malaysia tour package: Check date, price, itinery

New Delhi, Sep 29: Are you planning to visit Singapore and Malaysia? Get ready to take the trip it under IRCTC's affordable package. The Indian Railways is offering travellers a package in which they can visit Singapore and Malaysia from Delhi on airplanes at a price starting at Rs 1,06,800 per person.

"IRCTC New Delhi offers "Enchanting Singapore and Malaysia" one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package that lets you on Malaysia Tour, visit to the captivating sights like the Petronas Towers and monumental building and many more along with Singapore, one of the most advanced and most visited destinations in the world," said IRCTC.Package Tariff: (Per Person)

Prices (Per Person)

Single Occupancy: Rs. 1,26,000/-

Double/Triple Occupancy: Rs. 1,06,800/-

Child with Bed (5-11 years): Rs. 97,000/-

Child without Bed (5-11 years): Rs. 86,500/-

Itinery

Day 01

Delhi - Kaula Lumpur: Arrive at Kaula Lumpur in the morning, meet and greet by the tour guide/local representative at the Airport for pick up, transfer and check in to hotel. Breakfast at the hotel. Post breakfast, rest for a while. After lunch, proceed for Putrajaya tour. Later drop to Bukit Bintang for shopping. After dinner, drop back to the hotel for overnight stay.

Day 02

Kuala Lumpur: After Breakfast, proceed to Batu Caves. Lunch and proceed for the city tour of Kaula Lumpur. Visit the King's Palace, National Mosque, National Monument, Jamek's Mosque, Chocolate factory and the world famous Petronas Twin tower (photo stop), KL Tower visit till observatory deck instead of KL Entry, after dinner, drop back to the hotel for overnight stay. (B,L,D)

Day 03

Kuala Lumpur - Singapore: Post breakfast, check out from the hotel & transfer to Singapore by road. Lunch at Johor Bahru. Complete immigration formalities and enter Singapore. Drop at hotel. Check in to the hotel on arrival. Proceed to visit Singapore Night Safari in the evening. Overnight in Singapore.

Day 04

Singapore: Post breakfast, proceed for Singapore city tour. Visit the National Orchid Garden. Drive round the Civic District, Passing by the Padang Cricket Club, historic Parliament House, Supreme Court and City Hall, followed by the Merlian Park where you can enjoy the imperessive views of Marina Bay. Continue the visit to Thian Hock Keng Temple before driving past Chinatown and finally to little India. Later enjoy the famous Singapore Flyer. After lunch, Sentosa Island Tour; enjoy the trip to the Island by a scenic Cable Car Ride. Enjoy images of Singapore, Madam Tussauds Wax Museum, S.E.A Aquarium and the wings of Time. After dinner drop back to the hotel for overnight stay.

Day 05

Singapore: Post breakfast, Day at Leisure to visit Garden by the Bay (Optional) or Universal Studio (Optional). Overnight stay at the hotel.

Day 06

Singapore - Departure: After breakfast check out from the hotel Transfer & drop to the Airport.

