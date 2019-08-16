IRCTC offers new 8 days Rajasthan tour package; check date, fare, itinerary

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering eight days and seven nights tour package to popular tourist destinations of the state of Rajasthan.

Named best of Rajasthan, the tour package will cover destinations like Jodhpur, Ajmer Dargah-Brahma Mandir Pushkar, Udaipur and Nathadwara.

The cost of the tour package on a single occupancy basis is Rs 38,660 per person while the cost on double occupancy basis is Rs 29,510 per person. Meanwhile, the tour price on triple occupancy basis is Rs 28,030 per person, as per information available on the website of IRCTC tourism- rctctourism.com.

It may be noted that the tour cost for a child aged is Rs 24,065 (with bed) and Rs 21,835 (without bed).

For more details on package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com

Itinerary: Jodhpur-Jaipur-Ajmer-Pushkar-Udaipur and Nathadwara

Day 1: Departure towards Jodhpur from Bhopal Junction Railway Station by Train No 14814 at 17:25. Overnight Train Journey.

Day 2: Full day train journey. Arrival Jodhpur at 19:50. Dinner and overnight stay at Jodhpur hotel.

Day 3: After breakfast, full day Jodhpur city sightseeing. Dinner and overnight stay at Jodhpur hotel.

Day 4: After breakfast departure from Jodhpur to Jaipur by train no 14813 at 08:00 . Arrival at Jaipur at 16:40. Check-in and evening visit Chokhi Dhani for Rajasthani traditional dinner with dance and music. Overnight stay at Jaipur hotel.

Day 5: After breakfast, Jaipur city sightseeing. Dinner and overnight stay at Jaipur hotel.

Day 6: Early morning departure towards Ajmer Dargah, Brahma Mandir Pushkar by road for sightseeing (150 Km/ 3 Hrs). Board Train no 12992 at 16:05 hours on Ajmer railway station to Udaipur, arrive Udaipur at 21:30. Overnight stay at Udaipur.

Day 7: Early morning departure towards Nathdwar and Ekling Ji Darshan. Overnight stay at Udaipur hotel.

Day 8: Udaipur local sightseeing. Board the train and Departure towards Chhitorgarh station by 19330 at 20:35. Chhitorgarh (COR) Arrival 22:50. Coach will detach at COR.

At 00:55 coach will attach to train Number 19711 towards Bhopal. Arrival Bhopal at 11:25.