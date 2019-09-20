IRCTC offers 4-day tour to Goa: Check date, fare and other details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 20: IRCTC is offering an exciting tour package to Goa which is known for its vast stretches of beautiful sandy beaches, clear blue waters, verdant green mountain ranges and its idyllic lifestyle which embraces any newcomer into its fold.

Cost per Person

Single Occupancy: Rs 22,590

Double Occupancy: Rs 13,310

Triple Occupancy: Rs 11,045

Child With Bed: Rs 6,835

Child Without Bed: Rs 5,230

Tour Itinerary:

Day 1: Departure Thiruvananthapuram 09:30 am by 16346 Netravati Express

(Boarding at all enroute stopping stations).

Day 2: After Breakfast at Hotel depart for South Goa Tour. Places covered: Basilica of Bom Jesus wherein lie the mortal remains of St Francis Xavier, Magnificent Se Cathedral, which houses the famous Golden Bell.

Museum of Christian Art or WAX WORLD MUSEUM near Gandhi Circle, Temples of Mangueshi - dedicated to Shiva & Shanta Durga Temple, Kavle dedicated to the Goddess of Peace.

After the temples visit Ancestral Goa at Loutolim which is a "mock village" open air museum depicting traditional Goan village life, through art. Afternoon Colva Beach visit Dona Paula Bay and the lovely Miramar Beach return for overnight stay at hotel.

Day 3: North Goa Tour: After Breakfast check out and Depart for North Goa Tour Places covered: Coco beach, Fort Aguada, Mayem lake boating (own arrangements). Afternoon visit Vaga Beach ,Anjuna Beach, 1 Hour River Cruise. Drop at Madgaon Railway station Dep 10:30 pm

Day 4: Arrival at Thiruvananthapuram at 6:25 pm

Inclusions:

Confirmed to and fro train journey in 3 tier AC.

Road transfers, as per the itinerary, by AC vehicles on SIC basis.

Night Stay at Comfort category hotel in AC Rooms in Goa

Day 1 - No Food in Train Journey

Day 2- 01 Breakfast

Day 3- 01 Breakfast.

Day 4 - No Food in Train Journey

Travel Insurance.

All applicable taxes.

For more details on package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com