  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IRCTC offers 4-day tour to Goa: Check date, fare and other details

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 20: IRCTC is offering an exciting tour package to Goa which is known for its vast stretches of beautiful sandy beaches, clear blue waters, verdant green mountain ranges and its idyllic lifestyle which embraces any newcomer into its fold.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Cost per Person

    Single Occupancy: Rs 22,590

    Double Occupancy: Rs 13,310

    Triple Occupancy: Rs 11,045

    Child With Bed: Rs 6,835

    Child Without Bed: Rs 5,230

    Tour Itinerary:

    Day 1: Departure Thiruvananthapuram 09:30 am by 16346 Netravati Express

    (Boarding at all enroute stopping stations).

    Day 2: After Breakfast at Hotel depart for South Goa Tour. Places covered: Basilica of Bom Jesus wherein lie the mortal remains of St Francis Xavier, Magnificent Se Cathedral, which houses the famous Golden Bell.

    IRCTC Bharat Darshan tour package from MP to Gujarat: Check date, fare and tour details

    Museum of Christian Art or WAX WORLD MUSEUM near Gandhi Circle, Temples of Mangueshi - dedicated to Shiva & Shanta Durga Temple, Kavle dedicated to the Goddess of Peace.

    After the temples visit Ancestral Goa at Loutolim which is a "mock village" open air museum depicting traditional Goan village life, through art. Afternoon Colva Beach visit Dona Paula Bay and the lovely Miramar Beach return for overnight stay at hotel.

    Day 3: North Goa Tour: After Breakfast check out and Depart for North Goa Tour Places covered: Coco beach, Fort Aguada, Mayem lake boating (own arrangements). Afternoon visit Vaga Beach ,Anjuna Beach, 1 Hour River Cruise. Drop at Madgaon Railway station Dep 10:30 pm

    Day 4: Arrival at Thiruvananthapuram at 6:25 pm

    Inclusions:

    Confirmed to and fro train journey in 3 tier AC.

    Road transfers, as per the itinerary, by AC vehicles on SIC basis.

    Night Stay at Comfort category hotel in AC Rooms in Goa

    Day 1 - No Food in Train Journey

    Day 2- 01 Breakfast

    Day 3- 01 Breakfast.

    Day 4 - No Food in Train Journey

    Travel Insurance.

    All applicable taxes.

    For more details on package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    irctc

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 0:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue