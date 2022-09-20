IRCTC launches special tour package for Madhya Pradesh: Check details here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched special package to explore the heritage of Madhya Pradesh. The affordable tour package by the Indian Railways will cover destinations like Gwalior, Orcchha and Khajuraho.

    Representational Image

    Madhya Pradesh, popularly known as the Heart of India, is the second largest state. The history of this state, its geographical location, its natural beauty, its cultural heritage and the people, make it one of the best Indian tourism destinations.

    Bhopal being the capital is popularly known as the City of Lakes. Madhya Pradesh tourism offers all aspects of tourism for tourists to explore and indulge. From watching tigers at the Bandhavgarh National Park to wowing the architecture of the temples at Khajuraho, one can discover the real India.

    Features of IRCTC package:

    The duration of the package is five nights and eight days.

    The tourists will board special train at Kacheguda Railway Station.

    For price and itenary click here

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 21:09 [IST]
