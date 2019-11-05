IRCTC Kolkata presents SriLanka -Ramayana Trails: Check fare, itinerary and more
New Delhi, Nov 05: IRCTC has launched "Srilanka-Shri Ramayan Yatra" Ex Kolkata an all inclusive and most affordable Outbound tour package for the duration of 06 days - 07 Days.
The package lets the tourist to witness the significant places associated with Ramayana, an Indian Epic in island nation Srilanka.
This package also features the visit to renowned Ashok Vatika (Hakkagala Botanical Garden) and Temples of the ancient time including Munneshwari , Munnawaram , Hanuman Temple, Koneshwaram Temple at Trinkomalee , Sigiriya Rock Monument world's best tea gardens, , city tours, etc.
Package details
Package Name: SriLanka -Ramayana Trails
Destination Covered: Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo
Traveling Mode: Flight
Station/Departure Time: Dumdum International Airport at 13: 50 Hours.
Class: Deluxe
Frequency: 19.01.2020
Meal: American Plan (B+L+D)
Flight Details:
Flight No From - To Dept Time - Arr. Time
UL 188 Kolkata - Colombo 13.50-17.00
UL 187 Colombo- Kolkata 08.25-11.30
Package Tariff: (Per Person)Class
Single Occupancy (INR): Rs 51,800
Double Occupancy (INR): Rs 43,580
Triple Occupancy (INR): Rs 41,800
Child with Bed (INR): Rs 34,000
Child without bed (INR): Rs 32,180
For itinerary and more details visit www.irctctourism.com