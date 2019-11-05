IRCTC Kolkata presents SriLanka -Ramayana Trails: Check fare, itinerary and more

New Delhi, Nov 05: IRCTC has launched "Srilanka-Shri Ramayan Yatra" Ex Kolkata an all inclusive and most affordable Outbound tour package for the duration of 06 days - 07 Days.

The package lets the tourist to witness the significant places associated with Ramayana, an Indian Epic in island nation Srilanka.

This package also features the visit to renowned Ashok Vatika (Hakkagala Botanical Garden) and Temples of the ancient time including Munneshwari , Munnawaram , Hanuman Temple, Koneshwaram Temple at Trinkomalee , Sigiriya Rock Monument world's best tea gardens, , city tours, etc.

Package details

Package Name: SriLanka -Ramayana Trails

Destination Covered: Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo

Traveling Mode: Flight

Station/Departure Time: Dumdum International Airport at 13: 50 Hours.

Class: Deluxe

Frequency: 19.01.2020

Meal: American Plan (B+L+D)

Flight Details:

Flight No From - To Dept Time - Arr. Time

UL 188 Kolkata - Colombo 13.50-17.00

UL 187 Colombo- Kolkata 08.25-11.30

Package Tariff: (Per Person)Class

Single Occupancy (INR): Rs 51,800

Double Occupancy (INR): Rs 43,580

Triple Occupancy (INR): Rs 41,800

Child with Bed (INR): Rs 34,000

Child without bed (INR): Rs 32,180

For itinerary and more details visit www.irctctourism.com