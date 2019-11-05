  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IRCTC Kolkata presents SriLanka -Ramayana Trails: Check fare, itinerary and more

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 05: IRCTC has launched "Srilanka-Shri Ramayan Yatra" Ex Kolkata an all inclusive and most affordable Outbound tour package for the duration of 06 days - 07 Days.

    The package lets the tourist to witness the significant places associated with Ramayana, an Indian Epic in island nation Srilanka.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    This package also features the visit to renowned Ashok Vatika (Hakkagala Botanical Garden) and Temples of the ancient time including Munneshwari , Munnawaram , Hanuman Temple, Koneshwaram Temple at Trinkomalee , Sigiriya Rock Monument world's best tea gardens, , city tours, etc.

    IRCTC: How to book Tatkal ticket using ePayLater

    Package details

    Package Name: SriLanka -Ramayana Trails

    Destination Covered: Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo

    Traveling Mode: Flight

    Station/Departure Time: Dumdum International Airport at 13: 50 Hours.

    Class: Deluxe

    Frequency: 19.01.2020

    Meal: American Plan (B+L+D)

    Flight Details:

    Flight No From - To Dept Time - Arr. Time

    UL 188 Kolkata - Colombo 13.50-17.00

    UL 187 Colombo- Kolkata 08.25-11.30

    Package Tariff: (Per Person)Class

    Single Occupancy (INR): Rs 51,800

    Double Occupancy (INR): Rs 43,580

    Triple Occupancy (INR): Rs 41,800

    Child with Bed (INR): Rs 34,000

    Child without bed (INR): Rs 32,180

    For itinerary and more details visit www.irctctourism.com

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    irctc

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue