IRCTC Goa Package: Book a 4-day trip at just Rs 20,300 to your favourite destination

New Delhi, Sep 13: Travelling to Goa is on everyone's wish list but it requires proper planning and budgeting. But the Indian Railways has done it all for you.

The IRCTC has come up with a 4-day Goa tour package at just Rs 20,300. Read on for all the details of the IRCTC Goa Package.

"Goa is better known and recognised for its vast stretches of beautiful sandy beaches, clear blue waters, verdant green mountain ranges and its idyllic lifestyle which embraces tourists into its fold. It also offers wide range of monuments of historic and religious importance which attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists," TRCTC wrote.

"IRCTC announces the launching of "Goa Vacations" flight package of 03 Nights and 04 Days tour Ex Indore for your leisure vacation at beaches of Goa including sightseeing of North and South Goa," it added.

Features of IRCTC package:

The duration of the package is 3 nights and 4 days.

The journey will begin on 08.11.2022

Cost of the package (per person)

Single person: Rs 26,200

Two people: Rs 20,300

Three people: Rs 19,850

Child with bed: Rs 16,800

Child without bed: Rs 16,500

