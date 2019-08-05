IRCTC fraud alert: Important advisory released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: Till now customers were used to getting advisories from banks, financial institutions about not sharing confidential information like account numbers, passwords, ATM PIN etc, however, now IRCTC too has started doing the same.

Indian Railways' ticketing service IRCTC has started alerting its customers against frauds. According to Zee Business IRCTC has sent emails to registered users, where it has advised customers not to disclose any confidential information related to their Account number, ATM card, PIN, TPIN, CVV no. UPI details over phones/SMS/ e-mails, no matter how convincing/appealing such calls, mails may be. It notifies that there are attempts being made to fraudulently withdraw money from your accounts.

If one receive any call from an unknown number claiming to be an IRCTC representative, one should not take such a call. If the person asks for personal or security information then one should immediately report the number and never share any details.

IRCTC also said that it never makes phone calls, sends e-mails/SMS asking customers to give their personal or security information such as username, password, OTP, Card/PIN/CVV no, UPI Details for any refunds, TDR or any other case.

Majestic Tourist Train: Explore royal Rajasthan with IRCTC; Check fare and package details

It reiterates that E-ticket cancellation refund process is fully automatic and there is no human intervention. Also IRCTC advises that one should not share any booking or cancellation information on social media sites.

IRCTC has also advised users not to search Google or other similar platforms for IRCTC-related queries as these platforms may contain links posted by miscreants which may lure you into a trap.