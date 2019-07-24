IRCTC: Dakshin Darshan tour starts on Aug 6: Visit the holy cities of South India; details here

  • search
    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 24: IRCTC Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is now going to take you to some of the most exciting tourist destinations in South India. This package is one of the most affordable all inclusive tour packages, covering the important religious and leisure destinations in India.

    The eight-night and nine-day tour will cover Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum , according to information available on irctctourism.com. Notably, the itinerary will commence on August 6, 2019.

    The Bharat Darshan tour packages costs Rs. 8,505/- per person for standard class and 10,395 /- per person for Comfort class, which is inclusive of providing comfort of travel by train in 2nd Class and 3AC class Sleeper coach, Besides it, the cost is inclusive of following:

  • Hall accommodation at places of night stay/ morning freshening up.
  • Pure vegetarian meals.
  • Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.
  • Tour escorts for announcements and information.
  • Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).
  • An IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 9:36 [IST]
