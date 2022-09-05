IRCTC cancels 255 trains today: Check your train status here

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams results: Where and how to check marks

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Indian Railways has cancelled 255 trains on Monday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.

Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on September 5, 2022.

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 03051 , 03052 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04984 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 07321 , 07330 , 07906 , 07907 , 08267 , 08268 , 08429 , 08430 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12102 , 12347 , 12348 , 12811 , 12855 , 12856 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 13426 , 15777 , 15778 , 16568 , 18110 , 18237 , 18239 , 18240 , 20821 , 20843 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22648 , 22941 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36818 , 36822 , 36826 , 36828 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36841 , 36845 , 36846 , 36848 , 36850 , 36852 , 36853 , 36854 , 36855 , 36860 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37731 , 37732 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37815 , 37818 , 37822 , 37823 , 37826 , 37827 , 37829 , 37832 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37843 , 37844 , 37848 , 37849 , 37850 , 37852 , 37854 , 37855 , 37857 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

Open your web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.

or search NTES on Google search. Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.

Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 10:21 [IST]