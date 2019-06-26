  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IPU CET Counselling 2019, new dates announced, how to apply

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: The IPU CET Counselling 2019 has been cancelled. More details are available on the official website.

    The counselling was to start on June 25, but the same was postponed. The counselling will now begin only on July 1 2019. The counselling will be conducted for courses such as B. Tech, BBA, MCA, MBA, LL. B, B. Ed.

    IPU CET Counselling 2019, new dates announced, how to apply

    The seat allotment process will begin only after the choice filling process is completed. Candidates are requested to freeze their seats as soon as they are allowed one. More details are available on ipu.ac.in.

    How to register for IPU CET Counselling 2019:

    • GO to ipu.ac.in
    • Click on the CET Counselling link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Enter preferred programme and institution
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    counselling

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue