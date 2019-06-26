IPU CET Counselling 2019, new dates announced, how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 26: The IPU CET Counselling 2019 has been cancelled. More details are available on the official website.

The counselling was to start on June 25, but the same was postponed. The counselling will now begin only on July 1 2019. The counselling will be conducted for courses such as B. Tech, BBA, MCA, MBA, LL. B, B. Ed.

The seat allotment process will begin only after the choice filling process is completed. Candidates are requested to freeze their seats as soon as they are allowed one. More details are available on ipu.ac.in.

How to register for IPU CET Counselling 2019:

GO to ipu.ac.in

Click on the CET Counselling link

Enter required details

Submit

Enter preferred programme and institution

Download

Take a printout