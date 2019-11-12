IOCL Jobs: Apply online for 380 Indian Oil Apprentice vacancies before Nov 22; Imp links

New Delhi, Nov 12: IOCL recruitment 2019 for Apprentice openings is underway and 380 Indian Oil job openings for Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and Data Entry Operator posts have been announced. The last date to apply for these Indian Oil jobs is November 22, 2019. Indian Oil is a government of India undertaking, so these openings are essentially PSU jobs.

The application process began on November 4, 2019. Please visit this page for more details and how to apply steps plis.indianoilpipelines.in/

Indian Oil Apprentice recruitment process: Apply online

IOCL Apprentice jobs 2019: The selection would be done on the basis of a written test which will have objective type questions.

Download IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2019 notification in pdf: Click Here

IOCL Apprentice job openings apply online link: Click Here

IOCL Apprentice jobs - Region-wise openings:

Gujarat - 80 vacancies

Rajasthan - 35 vacancies

West Bengal - 39 vacancies

Bihar - 26 vacancies

Assam - 23 vacancies

Uttar Pradesh - 30 vacancies

Odisha - 39 vacancies

Chhattisgarh - 08 vacancies

Jharkhand - 03 vacancies

Haryana - 36 vacancies

Punjab - 17 vacancies

Delhi - 16 vacancies

Uttrakhand - 03 vacancies

TamilNadu - 19 vacancies

Karnataka - 03 vacancies