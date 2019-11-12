  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IOCL Jobs: Apply online for 380 Indian Oil Apprentice vacancies before Nov 22; Imp links

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 12: IOCL recruitment 2019 for Apprentice openings is underway and 380 Indian Oil job openings for Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and Data Entry Operator posts have been announced. The last date to apply for these Indian Oil jobs is November 22, 2019. Indian Oil is a government of India undertaking, so these openings are essentially PSU jobs.

    The application process began on November 4, 2019. Please visit this page for more details and how to apply steps plis.indianoilpipelines.in/

    IOCL recruitment 2019 for Apprentice openings
    IOCL recruitment 2019 for Apprentice openings

    Indian Oil Apprentice recruitment process: Apply online

    IOCL Apprentice jobs 2019: The selection would be done on the basis of a written test which will have objective type questions.

    Download IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2019 notification in pdf: Click Here

    IOCL Apprentice job openings apply online link: Click Here

    IOCL Apprentice jobs - Region-wise openings:

    • Gujarat - 80 vacancies
    • Rajasthan - 35 vacancies
    • West Bengal - 39 vacancies
    • Bihar - 26 vacancies
    • Assam - 23 vacancies
    • Uttar Pradesh - 30 vacancies
    • Odisha - 39 vacancies
    • Chhattisgarh - 08 vacancies
    • Jharkhand - 03 vacancies
    • Haryana - 36 vacancies
    • Punjab - 17 vacancies
    • Delhi - 16 vacancies
    • Uttrakhand - 03 vacancies
    • TamilNadu - 19 vacancies
    • Karnataka - 03 vacancies

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jobs

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue