SAT exam pattern changes, to go digital: All the details here

INI CET 2022 exam date announced: Check all important dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: The July session of the institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 has been announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). More details will also be available on the official website.

According to AIIMS, the exams will held on May 8, Sunday from 9 am to 12 noon. Registrations for the same can be done from January 31 to March 7. The exam is being held for the PG courses in MD/MS/MCh(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS - at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and institutions of National Importance.

"All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration have been #ACCEPTED for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete Registration and Basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code)," the website said. For more information on the INI CET 2022 visit aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET 2022: Dates to note:

Registration, correction window: Jan 31 to March 7

Status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images: March 11-15

Final status of accepted registration: March 18

Date of uploading prospectus, eligibility criteria, seat position of sponsored/foreign national/OCI and Bhutani National candidates: March 21

Generation of examination unique code: March 21-April 11

Uploading of valid certificate: March 21 ro May 8

Dates for checking status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents: April 22-25

Exam date: May 8 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:59 [IST]