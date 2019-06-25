Indian Railways Tourism: Check Rajasthan tour package, itinerary and other details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) is offering a five nights and six days tour package to popular tourist destinations of the state of Rajasthan such as Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur, Udaipur.

Called 'Royal Rajasthan' package, the package covers accommodation at three-star hotels, airfares and intercity transfers via air-conditioned buses and meals (five breakfasts and five dinners). The tour will commence on September 10, 2019 from Hyderabad.

Package cost

The cost of tour package on single occupancy basis is Rs.27,500 per person, on double occupancy basis the cost is Rs 21,150 per person and on triple occupancy basis the price of package is Rs.20,150 per person, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website irctctourism.com.

Cost of child between age of 2 and 11 years with bed is Rs. 17,430 and Rs. 15,820 without bed.

Travellers will be flown to Jaipur from Hyderabad on an IndiGo 6E 913 flight from Hyderabad on September 10 and the return journey will be on Setember 15 from Udaipur.

Itinerary

On the first day upon arrival in Jaipur, travelers will be taken for lunch (lunch will be at travellers' own expense) and later visit Jantar Mantar, City Palace and will be free to go for shopping. The overnight stay will be at Hotel Cygentt Inn in Jaipur.

On Day two, travelers will be taken for a visit to Amer Fort and in the afternoon they will depart for Ajmer where they can visit Dargah.

On third day, the travelers would be taken for a visit to Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada. Later they will be checked into Hotel Zone By The Park for overnight stay. Followed by sight seeing on fourth and fifth day.

On Sixth day, the paasers will be dropped at Udaipur Airport to board 6E 484 IndiGo flight back to Hyderabad.