    Indian Railways to provide job letters for 35,000 posts by March

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 17: Indian Railways is expected to complete its bumber recruitment drive by providing appointment letters to over 35,000 applicants by the end of March 2023.

    "By March 2023, the Indian Railways will complete the recruitment process for all 35,281 posts, All these appointments will be based on CEN (centralised employment notice) 2019," Amitabh Sharma, Executive Director (Information and Publicity) Indian Railways told ANI.

    Representational Image

    "The railway is preparing to get the results of all the levels separately so that more railway aspirants can get the opportunity to get jobs," said Sharma.

    Emphasising on railway's efforts in completing this recruitment drive, Sharma said that despite Covid, Railways is preparing for exams and results and joining in a short time.

    "By March 2023, Railways will complete the recruitment process for all 35,281 posts," he said.

    Railway Recruitment Control Board is a government recruitment agency for Group C and Group D non-gazetted civil service and engineering posts in Indian Railways under Ministry of Railways , Government of India . It was set up in 1998 in the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), New Delhi.

    X