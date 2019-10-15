  • search
    Indian Navy SSR AA result 2019 declared: Website responding now

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The Indian Navy SSR AA result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Meanwhile, the merit list too has been released. Immediately after the results were declared the website was not working. This was owing to heavy load on the servers.

    Indian Navy SSR AA result 2019 declared: Website responding now

    However, when checked now, the website is working. Candidates can log in using their credentials to check both the merit list and the results. The results are available on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

    How to check Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2019:

    • Go to joinindiannavy.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 7:27 [IST]
