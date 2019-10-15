Indian Navy SSR AA result 2019 declared: Website responding now

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Indian Navy SSR AA result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Meanwhile, the merit list too has been released. Immediately after the results were declared the website was not working. This was owing to heavy load on the servers.

However, when checked now, the website is working. Candidates can log in using their credentials to check both the merit list and the results. The results are available on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

How to check Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2019:

Go to joinindiannavy.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout