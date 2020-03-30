  • search
    Indian Navy INET Result 2020 declared

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The Indian Navy INET Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted in January 2021. Those candidates who qualified INET examination will now have to appear for an interview. This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 144 vacancies to the various posts in the Indian Navy. The results are available on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

    How to check Indian Navy INET Result 2020:

    • Go to joinindiannavy.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
