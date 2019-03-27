Indian Army BSc Nursing 2019 result declared

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: The Indian Army BSc Nursing 2019 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Those candidates who have been shortlisted will now have to appear for the interview round. The details of the venue and other criteria can be found in the result PDF.

A total of 498 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview. In all 28,348 candidates had appeared for the test. The exam is being conducted for a total of 160 seats.