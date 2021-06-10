YouTube
    In pics: Stunning images of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across the globe

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 10: The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Thursday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers from a vast region of North America, Europe and Asia. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the latter fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.

    Solar eclipse

    Beautiful 'Ring of Fire' was seen in several cities from northern Canada, Greenland and the Arctic.Other parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a sunrise partial eclipse.

    A Ring of fire Solar Eclipse delights skygazers

    "Ring of fire" or annular solar eclipses occur when the moon, which is passing between the earth and the sun, is not close enough to the earth to completely obstruct sunlight. This leaves a thin ring of solar disc visible.

    A partial view

    Arbutus: A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline

    Skygazers flood images of ring of fire

    People flooded photos with their smartphones as they view the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse.

    Magucal view of annular solar eclipse

    The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse

    solar eclipse

    Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 17:58 [IST]
