A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will light up the sky today: Timings, visibility in India

In pics: Stunning images of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across the globe

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 10: The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Thursday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers from a vast region of North America, Europe and Asia. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the latter fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.

Beautiful 'Ring of Fire' was seen in several cities from northern Canada, Greenland and the Arctic.Other parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a sunrise partial eclipse.

A Ring of fire Solar Eclipse delights skygazers "Ring of fire" or annular solar eclipses occur when the moon, which is passing between the earth and the sun, is not close enough to the earth to completely obstruct sunlight. This leaves a thin ring of solar disc visible. A partial view Arbutus: A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline Skygazers flood images of ring of fire" annular solar eclipse People flooded photos with their smartphones as they view the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse. Magucal view of annular solar eclipse The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 17:58 [IST]