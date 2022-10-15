YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In multi-vehicle crash’s 1 killed two injured in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 15: A 40-year-old rickshaw driver died and two others were injured in a clash involving an RTV (Rural Transport Vehicle) bus, a rickshaw, an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said on Friday.

    On Friday, the police received information around 8 pm regarding the accident at C Lal chowk, near Kalkaji Depot, they said.

    In multi-vehicle crash’s 1 killed two injured in Delhi

    Police rushed to the spot and found one rickshaw, one motorcycle and an RTV. Caller Inderjeet met the police team on the spot and stated that the RTV driver lost balance and hit a rickshaw, an auto-rickshaw and then a motorcycle, a senior police officer said, news agency PTI reported.

    The rickshaw driver, Ismail, was sent to ESI hospital but was declared brought dead. The auto-rickshaw driver, Suresh (35), a resident of Naveen Shahdara, and motorcycle rider Randhir (30), a resident of Bulandshahr in UP, were sent to AIIMS hospital for treatment, the officer said.

    Two girls killed in Jharkhand road accidentTwo girls killed in Jharkhand road accident

    The RTV driver, Jyotirmoy Ghosh (26), a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, has been apprehended on the spot. Ghosh was not found under any influence of alcohol or intoxication. Legal action is being taken accordingly, police added.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    crash injured clash motorcycle delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X