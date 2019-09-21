  • search
Trending Election Commission
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Important update on SSC GD 2018

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: An important update regarding the SSC GD 2018 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The update is regarding the PET/ PST for shortlisted candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 belonging to the Kashmir Valley.

    Important update on SSC GD 2018

    CRPF has tentatively scheduled the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the shortlisted candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 belonging to the Kashmir Valley in the month of October 2019. A Notice issued by CRPF in this regard is attached for the information of candidates, says an official notification. The update is available on https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles /PET_PST%20for%20the%20candidates%20of% 20Kashmir%20Valley_20.09.2019.pdf.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue