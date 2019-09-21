Important update on SSC GD 2018

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: An important update regarding the SSC GD 2018 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The update is regarding the PET/ PST for shortlisted candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 belonging to the Kashmir Valley.

CRPF has tentatively scheduled the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the shortlisted candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 belonging to the Kashmir Valley in the month of October 2019. A Notice issued by CRPF in this regard is attached for the information of candidates, says an official notification. The update is available on https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles /PET_PST%20for%20the%20candidates%20of% 20Kashmir%20Valley_20.09.2019.pdf.