Important note on IBPS SO Main Result 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: The IBPS SO Main Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held on January 25 2020. The candidates can download their results until February 11 2020. Those candidates who have qualified will be called for the interview round.

The individual scores will not be released until the interview process is over. "Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview," the notice released by the IBPS reads. The results are available on ibps.in.