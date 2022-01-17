IIT JAM 2022 admit card released: Check important dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The IIT JAM 2022 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those who qualify the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2022 will be eligible to apply for admissions to the IITs in the academic session 2022-23.

The duration of the exam shall be for three hours for all the test papers. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The question papers will be divided into A, B and C sections.

Section A will have 30 multiple choice questions of which 10 will be for one mark, 20 for two each. In Section B there will be 10 multiple choice questions carrying two marks each. Section 3 would have 20 numerical answer type questions with 10 one mark questions and 10 two mark questions. The IIT JAM 2022 admit card is available on jam.iitr.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2022: Important dates:

Date of exam: Feb 13

Result date: March 22

Submission of application form: April 11-25

Declaration of first admission list: June 1

Declaration of second admission list: June 16

Declaration of third admission list: June 25

Declaration of final admission list: July 5

Closure of JAM admission: July 11

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 15:00 [IST]