IIT JAM 2021 admit card to be released shortly

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: The IIT JAM 2021 admit card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

"JAM 2021 Admit Cards will be available for download from JOAPS portal from January 11, 2021, onwards," reads an official notice on the website.

JAM 2021 will be held on February 14 in two sessions. The first session would be between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm, while the second session would be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm.

The admit cards will be available for download on the official website. Admit cards will not be sent by post or email. Candidates are advised to carefully check the admit card for any discrepancies. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should inform the Organising Chair, JAM 2021, IISc Bangalore immediately. The IIT JAM 2021 admit card once released will be available on joaps.iisc.ac.in.