IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key released: Check expected result date

New Delhi, Jan 06: The IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The National Testing Agency has also released the response sheet and question paper. Candidates can find the answer key and question paper for their exam. Candidates can also challenge the answer key.

Now that the IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key and response sheet have been released, candidates can expect the result to be declared by the fourth week of January or first week of February 2022.

The NTA would not allow rechecking or re-evaluation of the result. Those who qualify will be called for GD/PI and writing skills assessment. The dates for the GD/PI and written tests will be announced later by the institute. Based on the performance candidates will be granted admission to IIFT Delhi and IIFT Kolkata. The IIFT(MBA) 2022 answer key is available on iift.nta.nic.in.

