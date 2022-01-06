YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key released: Check expected result date

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 06: The IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The National Testing Agency has also released the response sheet and question paper. Candidates can find the answer key and question paper for their exam. Candidates can also challenge the answer key.

    IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key released: Check expected result date

    Now that the IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key and response sheet have been released, candidates can expect the result to be declared by the fourth week of January or first week of February 2022.

    The NTA would not allow rechecking or re-evaluation of the result. Those who qualify will be called for GD/PI and writing skills assessment. The dates for the GD/PI and written tests will be announced later by the institute. Based on the performance candidates will be granted admission to IIFT Delhi and IIFT Kolkata. The IIFT(MBA) 2022 answer key is available on iift.nta.nic.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 16:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X