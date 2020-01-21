  • search
    ICSI Foundation Result 2019 date, time website confirmed

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The ICSI Foundation Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India has confirmed the dates in an official notification. It is now said that the results would be declared on January 25 2020.

    The official notification states that the results would be announced at 11 am. The results once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

    How to check ICSI Foundation Result 2019:

    • Go to icsi.edu
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 17:25 [IST]
