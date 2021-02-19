ICSI CS Result 2021 date and time announced

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: The dates of the ICSI CS Result 2021 have been announced. The same is available on the official website.

The ICSI CS Result for Executive, Professional December exams will be released on February 25. An official notification says that the result of ICSI CS Professional Examination would be published at 11 am.

The digital score card or mark sheet will contain the subject wise break up of the marks. As per the notice, "formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme (old and new Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued." The result once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Result 2021 date and time:

ICSI CS Professional Exam 2021 Result (December): Feb 25 2021, 11 am

ICSI CS Executive Exam 2021 Result (December): Feb 25 2021, 2 pm