ICSI CS Admit Card June 2022: How to download CS admit cards?

New Delhi, May 20: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is likely to release the admit cards for the ICSI CS exam which will be held in June. While the CS Executive & Professional Programme examinations will be held between June 1 and June 10, the CS Foundation exam will be conducted on June 15 and 16.

Candidates, who have registered for the exams, can download their admit cards online. Here we are giving a step-up-step guide to download the card once the institute releases it:

Log into - https://icsi.edu/home/

Click on the 'Latest Updates' on the home page.

You will be directed to a new page where you have to click on ICSI CS June Exam admit card link.

Enter your login credentials and click submit.

Your admit card will be displayed.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is a premier national professional body run by the Government of India with the objective of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of company secretaries in India. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has four regional offices at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai,and has 70 chapters around the country.

A person is eligible to apply for membership by passing all three levels of examinations that is CSEET (earlier Foundation), Executive and Professional prescribed by ICSI and completing Short term and Long term practical training. The members of the ICSI are highly qualified Professionals playing a key role in ensuring compliance with the laws and promoting sound Corporate Governance practices in Indian Corporates.

