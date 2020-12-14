ICSI admit card 2020 for December exam released: Direct link here

Spectacular Geminid meteor shower to grace skies tonight: All you need to know

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The ICSI admit card 2020 for the December exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website and download the same.

Candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the link which said Executive & Professional (Old & New Syllabus ) Admit Card: December 2020 Session of Examination. You could also download the admit card from the link provided below. The admit card is available on icsi.edu.

Direct link to download ICSI admit card 2020: http://icsi.indiaeducation.net

How to download ICSI admit card 2020:

Go to icsi.edu

Clock on the link that reads executive and profession (old & new syllabus) Admit Card : December 2020 Session of Examination

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout