Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
ICSE, ISC results 2019 date and time confirmed
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 01: The ICSE, ISC results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
There is now confirmation on the dates on when the results will be declared. The results of the ISCE (10th) and ISC (12th) will be declared on May 7. The results would be declared by 3 pm.
The results would be made known through the careers portal of the council, the website of the council and through SMS. The Council has also made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's websites. The results once declared will be available on cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
How to check ISCE, ISC results 2019:
- Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org
- Click on the link Results 2019
- Click on your relevant stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout