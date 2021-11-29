YouTube
    ICSE Class 10 exam 2021: Exam centre guidelines and list of banned items

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The ICSE Class 10 Semester 1 Exams will begin today. More details are available on the official website.

    On the first day students will have the English language paper 1. The paper will be in multiple choice questions format and students will get a question paper cum answer booklet 10 minutes before the exam.

    Recently the Class 12 ISC exams maths paper had been rescheduled. The exam was supposed to be held on November 29 at 2 pm, but has rescheduled for December 12.

    ISCSE Class 10 Exam centre guidelines:

    Report 30 minutes before the exam

    Carry the admit card

    Provide school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the answer booklet

    Mark the correct options- A, B, C, D in the answer sheet

    Wear masks and carry hand sanitisers. Without it they will not be allowed in the exam hall

    Follow all instructions and SOPs at the exam centre

    Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are banned inside the exam centre.

    Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
