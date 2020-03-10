ICICI Bank Recruitment 2020, Apply online for Debt Manager, e-Relationship Manager and other posts

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 10: ICICI Bank under ICICI Bank Recruitment 2020 has invited applications for interested candidates for the post of Debt Manager, e-Relationship Manager, Business Banking Specialist, and other posts. The mode of application is online.

ICICI bank invites both freshers and experienced applicants for above said jobs posts. Candidates must have graduation or post graduate in any disciplines from recognized university.

ICICI Bank Recruitment 2020: Job Location

Chennai, Delhi, Varanasi, Thane, Indore, Guwahati, Kolkata, Meerut, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Jaipur

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have completed MBA/ Graduation/ its equivalent educational qualification from any reputed colleges/ institution.

Check more information about educational qualification in ICICI bank careers page.

Experience

Aspirants should have 02 to 12 years experience in relevant field.

ICICI Bank Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Applicants should have attained the prescribed age limit.

ICICI Bank Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Debt Manager,

e-Relationship Manager,

Business Banking Specialist,

Relationship Manager-Commercial Business,

Relationship Manager-Auto,

Relationship Manager-Personal Loans & Cards,

Relationship Manager-ETRG,

Relationship Manager-SMEAG,

Deputy Branch Manager and

Branch Manager

ICICI Bank Recruitment 2020: How to apply online

Go to official website www.icicicareers.com

On Homepage, You may get the ICICI Bank recruitment notification from the side menu bar

Filter and select jobs with a help of location category.

Respective job title description gets open, read and check your eligibility.

If you are eligible you can enter the "Apply Here" button then enter your details correctly.

Shortlisted candidates under ICICI recruitment 2020 will be called for the selection process.