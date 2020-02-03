ICAI CA foundation result date and time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: The ICAI CA foundation result will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared today. It was stated that the CA results 2019 will either be released on February 3 or February 4.

Candidates must note that the results would be only declared in the second half of either today or tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on ICAI.org.

How to check ICAI CA foundation result:

Go to ICAI.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout