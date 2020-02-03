  • search
    ICAI CA foundation result date and time

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The ICAI CA foundation result will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The results are expected to be declared today. It was stated that the CA results 2019 will either be released on February 3 or February 4.

    Candidates must note that the results would be only declared in the second half of either today or tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on ICAI.org.

    How to check ICAI CA foundation result:

    • Go to ICAI.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 7:23 [IST]
