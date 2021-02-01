ICAI CA Final Exam Result November 2020 released, available on these websites

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The ICAI CA Final Exam Result November 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 1st February 2021 (evening)/Tuesday, the 2nd February 2021, and the same, as well as the All India merit (up to the 50th Rank), can also be accessed by candidates on the above-mentioned websites," an official note had said prior to the release of the results.

"Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course), desirous of having results on their email addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 31st January 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through email on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," the notice also read. The results are available on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.