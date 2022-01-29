YouTube
    ICAI CA Exams 2022: Key update for old course students released

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Institute of Chartered Accountants has released an important notice for old course students who wish to appear for CA May Exams. Students can check the notice on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

    "Students may note that since the December, 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course Under Old Scheme and Final Course Examination - Under Old Scheme, therefore, old course students who wish to appear in May 2022 exams of Intermediate and Final are required to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 latest by 13th March, 2022," the notice said.

    Further, the last date of conversion from Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to Foundation is also 13th March, 2022 for appearing in May 2022 Foundation Exams.

    For conversion from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training, the students may visit Self Service Portal at https://eservices.icai.org/

    Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 16:18 [IST]
    X