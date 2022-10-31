YouTube
    IBPS SO Recruitment Notification 2022: Check details here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the Recruitment Notification for the post of IBPS SO on its official website. The IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 has declared a total number of 710 vacancies for the post of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer.

    Interested persons who want to serve the government banks can submit the application much before the last date which is 21 November 2022.

    Other details such as exam dates, qualifications, experience, and process to apply online are provided below:

    IBPS SO Online Application Form - 01 November 2022

    Age limit: 20 to 30 years

    IBPS SO 2022 Selection Process

    The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

    • IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2022
    • IBPS SO Mains Exam 2022
    • IBPS SO Interview 2022
    • IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022

    How to Submit IBPS PO Application Form ?

    • Visit the website of the bank - ibps.in
    • Click on the Home Page to open the link "CRP Specialist Officers" and then click on the option "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XII)" to open the On-Line Application Form.
    • Register yourself by clicking on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION"
    • Upload your Photograph, Signature, Left Thumb Impression amd a hand written declaration
    • Make Payment

    IBPS SO Application Fee:

    SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs. 175/-
    Other Categories - Rs. 850/-

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 23:33 [IST]
    X