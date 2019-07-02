IBPS RRB 2019 registration process ending soon, check important dates

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 02: The IBPS RRB 2019 registration process is underway. More details are available on the official website.

The late date of registration is July 4 2019. The exams are held yearly for the posts of IBPS RRB Assistant and IBPS RRB Officer Cadre in regional rural banks across the country.

IBPS RRB 2019: Important dates:

Preliminary exams for officer scale 1 will be held on 3rd, 4th and 11th August, 2019.

Exams for the office assistant post will be held on 17th, 18th and 25th August, 2019.

Main exam for Office assistant will be held on 29 September,2019.

Main exam for Officer Scale 1 will be held on 22 September, 2019.

There will be 80 questions of one mark each and the exam will be divided into 2 sections of 40 questions each-Numeric ability, reasoning. The exam will be of 45 minute duration.