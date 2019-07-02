  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS RRB 2019 registration process ending soon, check important dates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: The IBPS RRB 2019 registration process is underway. More details are available on the official website.

    IBPS RRB 2019 registration process ending soon, check important dates

    The late date of registration is July 4 2019. The exams are held yearly for the posts of IBPS RRB Assistant and IBPS RRB Officer Cadre in regional rural banks across the country.

    IBPS RRB 2019: Important dates:

    Preliminary exams for officer scale 1 will be held on 3rd, 4th and 11th August, 2019.

    Exams for the office assistant post will be held on 17th, 18th and 25th August, 2019.

    Main exam for Office assistant will be held on 29 September,2019.

    Main exam for Officer Scale 1 will be held on 22 September, 2019.

    There will be 80 questions of one mark each and the exam will be divided into 2 sections of 40 questions each-Numeric ability, reasoning. The exam will be of 45 minute duration.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps rrb

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue