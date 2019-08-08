IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Update on late date to apply and pay fee

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 for 4,336 posts has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply and make the payment is August 28 2019. Candidates will have to then appear for the preliminary test, which will be followed by the main exam and the interview round.

Candidates who clear the exam will be hired as probation officer or management trainees at various banks such as UCO, Punjab National Bank, IOB, Canara Bank, Punjab and Sindh, Andhra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Bank of India.

The age criteria states that a candidates must be at least 20 years to apply and the upper age limit is capped at 30. While candidates from the reserved category would get age relaxation, the educational qualification required is a graduation degree. Candidates would have to pay a fee of Rs 600 in order to apply and for the reserved category it is Rs 100. More details are available on IBPS.in.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: How to apply:

Go to IBPS.in

Click on link, application for probation officer

Click on new registration

Fill in required details

Register

Log in with registered mobile number

Fill form and upload

Make payment

Download form

Take a printout