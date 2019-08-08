  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Update on late date to apply and pay fee

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: The IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 for 4,336 posts has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    The last date to apply and make the payment is August 28 2019. Candidates will have to then appear for the preliminary test, which will be followed by the main exam and the interview round.

    IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Update on late date to apply and pay fee

    Candidates who clear the exam will be hired as probation officer or management trainees at various banks such as UCO, Punjab National Bank, IOB, Canara Bank, Punjab and Sindh, Andhra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Bank of India.

    The age criteria states that a candidates must be at least 20 years to apply and the upper age limit is capped at 30. While candidates from the reserved category would get age relaxation, the educational qualification required is a graduation degree. Candidates would have to pay a fee of Rs 600 in order to apply and for the reserved category it is Rs 100. More details are available on IBPS.in.

    IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: How to apply:

    • Go to IBPS.in
    • Click on link, application for probation officer
    • Click on new registration
    • Fill in required details
    • Register
    • Log in with registered mobile number
    • Fill form and upload
    • Make payment
    • Download form
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue