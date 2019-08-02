  • search
    IBPS PO Notification date: Check all details here

    New Delhi, Aug 02: The IBPS PO Notification will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Last week the notification was released on August 9. This year too the notification is expected to be released in the second week of August. The preliminary exam for the probationary post is expected to start on August 14.

    The candidates who are selected will have to appear for the mains exam which is scheduled to be held from November 9 2019 onwards. The prelims will be concluded on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

    In all there will be a three elations of total marks of 100 each, each with a total of one hour to finish it. In English language there are a total of 30 questions for 30 marks.The quantitative aptitude test will of 35 marks and 35 questions. For reasoning ability, there would be 35 marks and 35 questions.

    IBPS PO notification: Documents needed:

