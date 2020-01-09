IBPS Clerk Main Exam date: Important note on biometrics

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 09: The IBPS Clerk Main Exam would be held soon. More details are available on the official website.

It may be recalled that for the exam to be held on January 19 2020, the admit cards were released earlier this week. On the day of the examination, the IBPS would capture and verify the biometric data, which is usually the right thumb and the photograph of the candidate on the day of the main exam.

The biometric data is captured before the exam, at the end of the exam before the candidate leaves the exam hall. Candidates should ensure that their fingers are not coated with ink.

Further candidates should keep their fingers clean and clear before the biometrics is captured.

"If the primary finger (right thumb) to be captured is injured/damaged, immediately notify the concerned authority in the test centre. In such cases impression of other fingers, toes etc may be captured," the notice says.

Refusal to participate in the process of biometric data capturing / verification on any of the above mentioned occasions may lead to cancellation of candidature," the notice also says. More details are available on ibps.in.