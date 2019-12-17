IB Security Assistant Interview 2019 new date shortly

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: The IB Security Assistant Interview 2019 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The new date for the Dibrugarh centre will be notified shortly. The new date would be notified through SMS/email.

The interview carries 50 marks and those candidates who qualify for the Tier II exam are automatically qualified for the Tier-III exam.

Those who appear in the Tier-II exam should obtain 20/50 minimum marks so that their marks in the Tier-III could be taken into account while preparing the merit list. There are in all 1,024 vacancies that would be filled up through this process.