HTET admit card 2020 released, download link here

New Delhi, Dec 24: The HTET admit card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the Board of School Education, Haryana. The board commenced the application process for the HTET 2020 on November 16 and concluded on December 4.

The admit card will have details of the candidate's name, exam date, exam centre, photograph etc. If there is a discrepancy in the admit card regarding the particulars of a candidate, the candidate can contact the special exam cell of the board along with the adequate proof such as the 10th/secondary class certificate, two copies of coloured photographs, fee deposit proof for the necessary corrections.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully. No candidate will be permitted to appear for the exam without the admit card. A request for change of exam centre will not be admitted. The admit card is available on haryanatet.in.